Official: Manchester United legend named manager of English league side

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has been named the new manager of English League Two side Oldham Athletic.

The club has confirmed that Scholes will take the job following concern that the former United midfielder may have a ‘conflict of interest’ owing to his connections in English non-league football.

Scholes has a 10% stake in Salford City Football Club, which is co-owned by a number of United legends, and though Salford are not playing in the same league at the moment, it was a genuine problem.

However, an English Football League meeting held on Friday confirmed that he was cleared of any such conflict of interest, and could take over the management of the Latics.

This will be the first senior managerial role of Scholes’ career with a club he supported as a child.