Reports: Chelsea players pass their verdict on Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea endured a diabolical away outing at the Etihad Stadium last night as they were handed an embarrassing 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Manchester City. Following the game, chants of ‘Sarri Out’ are getting ever louder.

The lack of belief among some of the Chelsea players looks clear as day, and one can’t help but wonder whether that comes from a lack of faith in their manager’s methods.

Though Maurizio Sarri has brought some fluidity back to the Blues’ play, his all-out attack approach has yielded difficulties at the back because of being too open.

The Independent has now highlighted that the players at the club are indeed beginning to lose interest in what Sarri has brought to the table.

Murmurs are reportedly being circulated in the dressing room, and there is concern at Stamford Bridge now that a sack may not be far away. An excerpt from the story reads –

“Some players have privately started to complain that everything is “too tactical” and that there is now an overload of instructions that they can’t keep up with. Others wonder whether this squad is actually tactically intelligent enough to really learn this.”

The clock may be ticking for Sarri at Chelsea, and ‘Sarri Ball’ might soon turn to ‘Sarri Falls’.