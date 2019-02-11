Watch: Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri refuses to shake hands with Pep Guardiola after 6-0 demolition

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri was extremely unhappy after his side suffered a 6-0 defeat to Manchester City and stormed off into the tunnel after the final whistle – completely ignoring Pep Guardiola’s outstretched hand.

Chelsea put forth an abject performance and were torn apart by a rampant City side at the Etihad, as a Sergio Aguero hattrick saw the defending Champions emerge 6-0 winners on the night.

Understandably, Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri was displeased with the performance and showed as much when he outright ignored a handshake from his counterpart Pep Guardiola before heading into the tunnel.