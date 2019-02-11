Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels that Manchester United has already found the next Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United boss feels that French winger Anthony Martial has the talent to be as good as Cristiano Ronaldo in the future.

Anthony Martial scored a stunning solo goal this past weekend in Manchester United’s comfortable 3-0 victory over Fulham, picking up the ball in his own half and running straight through the Fulham defenders, before slotting home past Sergio Rico in goal.

The goal prompted comparisons to a similar solo strike that Cristiano Ronaldo had scored for the team against the same opposition back in 2007 – during Solskjaer’s time at the club as a player.

“He does have similarities, of course,” said the Norwegian boss of the comparison between the goals.

“It was towards the end of the game and we played a very poor game and Cristiano scored it.”

He then added that he thinks Martial can reach the former Manchester United number 7’s level, saying that he does have the talent and that he is glad to have the Frenchman in the squad.

“I am glad he is in my team. He has contributed to so many chances, so many goals. He is a Manchester United player. He excites the crowd. He excites the manager. He excites his team-mates. And he is a great character around the place.

“If he wants to be at Cristiano’s level, Anthony knows what he has to do. It’s up to him. He has the talent,” Solskjaer concluded.