The ugly numbers as Chelsea capitulate to heaviest Premier League loss

The Opta numbers present a damning indictment of Chelsea’s record-breaking Premier League defeat against a rampant Manchester City.
Records tumbled as Chelsea crashed to their largest Premier League loss in a 6-0 hammering at the hands of Manchester City on Sunday.
Maurizio Sarri’s reputation took another damaging blow less than two weeks on from the dreadful 4-0 defeat at Bournemouth with the Italian’s team ruthlessly sliced apart at the Etihad Stadium.
The Blues shipped four goals in the first half of a top-flight match for the first time since 1999 and the ugly stats piled up from there, Sergio Aguero and a rampant City offering no respite after the interval.
Star striker Aguero celebrated a scene-stealing treble while Raheem Sterling bookended the scoring on a miserable day for the visitors, who dropped back to sixth in the table.
Here is a snapshot of the damning numbers from a dark day for Chelsea.
1 – This was the first time a Sarri side has conceded more than four goals in a match, and marked his heaviest ever league defeat as a head coach.
4 – Chelsea have shipped a minimum of four goals in consecutive away league games for the first time since December 1990.
6 – The Londoners conceded six goals in a Premier League match for the first time in their history. This was also their heaviest hiding in all competitions since April 1991.
0-6 – Chelsea suffered their heaviest defeat in any competition since losing 0-7 to Nottingham Forest in April 1991. Drubbing.
Five attempts. Four goals.
