Manchester United’s contrasting form before and after Ole Gunnar Solskjær took over as manager will have a significant impact on player ratings when the FIFA 19 ratings refresh is revealed. A few stars will get an upgrade while a few others will see their rating drop.

Victor Lindelof – 79 to 81

Manchester United has a defensive headache as injuries and lack of form have prevented them from finding their first-choice backline. Despite this, one player other than David De Gea has given some respite at the back and that’s Victor Lindelof.

Lindelof has started 24 games in all competitions for Man Utd this season and only three outfield players have more starts than the Swede.

The former Benfica man has started and played the full 90 minutes in nine of United’s eleven games under Solskjær and with him in the side, United have conceded only seven goals and kept clean sheets away at Spurs and Leicester.

His improved performance is worthy of an upgrade as a 79 rating is absurd when Eric Bailly (82), Chris Smalling (81), Phil Jones (80) and Marcos Rojo (80) have a higher rating than him.

Fred – 82 to 80

The last summer transfer window was a relatively quiet one for Manchester United but they beat Manchester City to sign Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk for £52 million. He was expected to improve the midfield but struggled to get regular playing time under Jose Mourinho.

Many expected a change in fortune for the Brazilian under Solskjær but he has not appeared in the Premier League since Solskjær’s first match in charge against Cardiff City. The 25-year-old also hasn’t played for United since the FA Cup match against Reading on January 5 and he has been excluded from three of the last seven league squads.

Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba have firmly established themselves as Solskjær’s preferred midfield trio and this means Fred will have a tough time breaking into the first XI.

A lot was expected of United’s fourth most expensive player but a lack of playing time and lacklustre performances when given opportunities should result in a drop in his FIFA 19 rating.

Luke Shaw – 78 to 79

Luke Shaw looked like he was destined to leave Manchester United as a flop after being on the end of plenty of criticism from Jose Mourinho. However, he has forced his way into the first XI this season and has also managed to stay relatively injury free.

The Englishman has started and played in 26 games so far this season and only Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba have started more games among United’s outfield players in all competitions.

He only has one goal and assists each to show for his offensive contributions but those numbers are sure to increase in due time.

Shaw’s FIFA 19 rating dropped to 78 from 79 in the previous game but his form in 2018/19 should be rewarded with a slight boost.

Alexis Sanchez – 87 to 84

More than a year has passed since Alexis Sanchez moved to Manchester United but he has only managed to score five times in 36 games in all competitions.

Sanchez is the highest paid player at the club and one of the highest paid players in the world but his performance doesn’t reflect what he earns. He struggled under Mourinho and he can’t break into the first XI even under Solskjær.

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku and even Juan Mata are preferred ahead of the Chilean at the moment and the last time he played the full 90 minutes for United was on opening day against Leicester City.

Sanchez’s FIFA 19 rating dropped to 87 from 89 in FIFA 18 but even then his rating in the latest edition is higher than the likes of Sadio Mane, Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling. A massive rating drop awaits the once prolific forward when the rating refresh is revealed.

Marcus Rashford – 81 to 83

Manchester United’s two best players under Solskjær are Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford. The former already has an 88 rating and it is an apt rating despite his recent exploits. However, Rashford only has a rating of 81 and that needs correcting.

The 21-year-old has benched Romelu Lukaku and established himself as United’s first choice striker. Since Solskjær took over, Rashford has scored six goals and provided one assist in only ten games. In total, he has ten goals and six assists to his name in all competitions for United this season.

Rashford was given a rating of 81 in FIFA 19 and his position was marked as LW. When the new ratings roll out his position will be changed to ST with a notable upgrade.