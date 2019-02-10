Reports: Manchester United closing in on permanent manager appointment

Stick with Solskjaer or go for Pochettino? That is the big question Manchester United have to deal with before the start of next season. But are the Red Devils already close to making a final decision? The reports from England suggest so.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign as the interim manager of Manchester United has brought joy back at Old Trafford. The Red Devils were left eleven points behind the top four spots before the Norwegian took over. They now find themselves occupying one of the Champions League spots at the moments.

Despite that, the ex-player is not guaranteed the permanent job, with Mauricio Pochettino being constantly linked.

However, if reports from Daily Mail are to be believed, Solksjaer is indeed moving closer to landing the permanent role after meeting with co-owner Avram Glazer recently.

The Norwegian admitted as much. Although he chose to refrain from revealing what went down in the meeting:

“I just spoke to him outside here. He came to the dressing room. Of course, we’re all happy after winning the game.

“Who I meet and when I meet people is not really up to me to tell,” the Manchester United interim boss told the press following the game.

Daily Mail also reports that Solskjaer’s agent, Jim Solbakken, also sat alongside Glazer in the director’s box and conversed with board members.

Meanwhile, away from the boardroom chatter, the Norwegian oversaw yet another massive win in his regime, as Manchester United beat Fulham three-nil to enter the top four.