Paul Pogba aims jibe at Jose Mourinho after Fulham win

Paul Pogba has been a man reformed ever since Manchester United appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. And he was at his best again, when the Red Devils beat Fulham. Talking to popular show ‘Match of the Day’ after the game, the Frenchman even seemed to take a thinly veiled jibe at ex-coach Jose Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho’s time as the manager of Manchester United was turbulent. Not only did the Portuguese fail to deliver the Premier League, but he also managed to sever his relationship with many players. One such player was Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman was signed by Mourinho in his first season at the club for a then world-record transfer fee. However, things turned sour between the pair as the years progressed.

The Red Devils finally decided to sack Mourinho on December 18, following which they appointed club legend Ole Gunna Solskjaer as the manager. And it is under him, that Paul Pogba has returned to his previous best.

The Frenchman went on to reveal why Solskjaer’s tenure has been successful so far after the match against Fulham, taking a jibe at former-coach Mourinho in the process:

“It’s his joy. He’s not playing, he’s not acting. He’s just giving joy to everyone,” said Pogba to the Match of the Day team.

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba and Co ensured that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues his winning streak, as they beat Fulham by three goals to nil.

The Frenchman put his side ahead with a fine finish from a tight angle early in the first half. Minutes later, Manchester United were two up courtesy of Pogba’s compatriot Anthony Martial. The United ‘number 6’ then stepped up in the second half to convert a spot kick and seal all three points in favour of the Red Devils.