Manchester United 3-0 Fulham: 5 talking points from Manchester United’s win over Fulham at Craven Cottage

Manchester United cruised to victory over Fulham with a convincing 3-0 away win to enter the top four of the Premier League, albeit momentarily. Here are some talking points from the game:

5. Ole rotates with eye on PSG

It was no surprise to see United fans glued to the screen pre-match, desperately trying to guess the line-up their manager would go with. Having made a reputation for tinkering with his line-ups back home in Molde, Solskjaer stuck to his philosophy, which, coincidentally is not too dissimilar to Sir Alex’s philosophy of squad rotation. Possibly with an eye on the Champions League clash against PSG in mid-week, the gaffer made a number of changes – bringing in Martial, Lukaku, Smalling and Dalot into the starting line-up, clearly demonstrating their strength in depth and trusting his squad players to do the job for him.

4. Fulham’s fast start rattles United

While United went into half-time two goals to the good, it might very well have been a different story had Claudio Ranieri’s charges taken their chances early in the game. As early as the 1st minute, Vietto spurned a clear opportunity to put his team a goal up, not even mustering an attempt on goal after being set-up with a beautiful cross-field pass. Mitrovic too failed to direct his header on target, although Fulham should have had a penalty – with Chris Smalling wrestling the Fulham forward to the ground using both his arms.

3. Pogba and Martial turn on the style

Two members of the squad almost certain to start in mid-week against the Parisians – Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba both showed exactly why they are so highly rated by their new manager. Set up by his French compatriot soon after Fulham’s early onslaught, Pogba surprised Fulham’s keeper by going for goal with his weaker left foot, beating Sergio Rico at his near post. Martial’s goal was a sprinkle of stardust, beating two players before tucking in a Henry-esque finish in the bottom-right hand side of the goal. As if that wasn’t enough, Pogba then added to his tally with a powerfully struck penalty beyond Rico in the second half to put the game beyond Fulham.

2. United move into top 4

What seemed impossible by any stretch of imagination just a couple of months ago became reality come full time – Manchester United moving into the top-4 for the first time this season since the opening day. It’s a remarkable turnaround for a team that looked so disjointed in the early stages of the season, and one cannot argue that they don’t deserve it, having picked up the most points in the league since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken over.

1. Fulham in deep trouble

Already part of the relegation battle when Ranieri took over, Fulham are sinking further into the scrap, despite Ranieri restoring some of the feel-good factor around Craven Cottage. A tricky fixture list has not aided their cause at all and there seems to be more misery in story for the Cottagers – who are playing City, Liverpool and Chelsea, all at home in 3 of their next 6 games. Having managed only one away win this season, Ranieri would have looked at home form as key to staying up, but must now look to take points on their travels while hoping for a miracle against the big guns.