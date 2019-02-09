Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms why he was offered Manchester United job

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lifted the mood around Old Trafford, and changed the way people are looking at Manchester United. And as it turns out, that is exactly why he was brought in.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Solskjaer has revealed the real reason behind why he was offered the position of caretaker Manchester United boss, and it is fair to say he has done just what was asked.

“My job description was, until the summer, get us playing in a certain way, get the mood back, get results – of course, I love every single minute of it and I’ll take whatever comes when it comes.

“It’s not just about putting smiles on faces, but that is a big part of it. Making sure you come into training looking forward to the next day and enjoy what you’re doing. That’s what we’re trying to do at the moment.”

Jose Mourinho failed to excited fans and players with his style of play while at the club, but there is renewed optimism around Manchester now that Solskjaer has taken the reins and looks close to sealing a permanent manager role at the club.