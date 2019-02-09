Another star from Manchester United’s famous Class of ’92 is set to make his managerial bow

Paul Scholes has been in discussions with Football League Two side Oldham Athletic to fill the vacant managerial position – but his ties to Salford City FC has been a stumbling block so far.

The Manchester United legend owns a 10% stake in Salford City FC – a fact that was preventing him from taking over as the manager of Oldham Athletic as EFL rules prevent a person from being associated with two clubs at the same time.

However, according to the BBC, holding a 10% or lesser stake in a club “purely for investment purposes” allows Scholes to pursue employment at Oldham Athletic without issue.

It is understood that the multiple time Premier League winner has already held talks with the club to replace former manager Frankie Bunn, who was sacked in December of 2018.

He will take the reins from academy boss Pete Wild who has been in charge of the first team in a caretaker capacity ever since, once the deal is finalized.

Scholes has spoken publicly of his desire to manage one day, but only has the limited backroom experience that he gained while helping Ryan Giggs out at Manchester United for four games in the 2013/14 season, after David Moyes was sacked.

If he accepts the role, he will join Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville and Phil Neville as members of the famed Class of ’92 to have tried their hand at first team management.

