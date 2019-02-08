Stats reveal N’Golo Kante has improved after positional change under Sarri

Much has been made of Maurizio Sarri’s first six months at Chelsea. The Italian hit the ground running in England. However, results have slowed down for him in the last few weeks. The former-Napoli man has made some major changes in Chelsea, including the position of N’Golo Kante, which according to stats has made him better!

Maurizio Sarri has had a difficult six months at Chelsea. The Italian installed a different formation right from the start, which required N’Golo Kante to surrender his position to Jorginho. Their positional switch was immediately effective as well, with the Frenchman scoring Chelsea’s first Premier League goal of the season.

However, all the early season promise turned to mid-season gloom for Sarri, after his side’s inconsistent performances over the last few months damaged their top-four hopes. And to add insult to the injury, fans and experts started questioning Sarri’s decision to move N’Golo Kante from his position.

Nevertheless, stats from whoscored.com have revealed that the World Cup winner is actually performing better than expected in his new position higher up the pitch.

N'Golo Kante: No player has won possession in the attacking third more times than @nglkante (22) in the Premier League this season For more player stats — https://t.co/U4DV0XCHqs pic.twitter.com/SR0fUPp4zG — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 6, 2019

According to statistics, no Premier League player has won possession in the attacking third more than N’Golo Kante this season. The Frenchman has retained the ball high up the pitch a league-high twenty-two times.

Moreover, the Frenchman has also improved on his attacking stats, scoring three goals and providing four assists in just twenty-five appearances. As compared, last season, Kante only managed one goal and one assist throughout the season.