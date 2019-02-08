Premier League saw the departure of Chief Executive Richard Scudamore at the end of last year. Leading the search for a replacement was Chelsea Chief Bruce Buck, who has since called in Manchester United Vice President Ed Woodward and Crystal Palace chief Steve Parish for help.

Manchester United and Chelsea are two clubs who have defined Premier League football since the turn of the century. The pair share among themselves, eighteen Premier League titles, albeit a majority of those going to the Red Devils.

Moreover, the United Chelsea double-header is also one of the most anticipated matches of the season, often acting as the ‘title-decider’.

Needless to say that the continuous close-calls at the top of the table has created a rivalry between the two clubs. However, the pair have had to forget the animosity and join hands in the search for Premier League’s next chief.

Former chief Richard Scudamore stepped down from his position at the end of last year, with the league shortlisting several candidates. However, so far no successor has been appointed.

Chelsea Chairman Bruce Buck is the head of nominations panel, who decides upon the candidates. However, after failing to find a new head, Buck has enlisted the help of Manchester United executive Vice Chairman Ed Woodward. Moreover, also joining the committee is Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish as revealed by Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, the Premier League resumes tomorrow, February 9, with relegation-threatened Fulham welcoming Manchester United.