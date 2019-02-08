Jones signs new Manchester United contract

Manchester United have secured the future of another player, announcing Phil Jones has signed a new four-year contract.

Jones, 26, was due to become a free agent at the end of the season but the England international is now tied to United until at least June 2023, while the club have the option of a further one-year extension.

The centre-back has featured only 16 times in all competitions this season due to minor injuries and other options being preferred.

However, interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is convinced Jones is a United-standard player.

Solskjaer told United’s official website: “Phil knows what it takes to be a Manchester United player. He has won the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League and is now one of the senior players within the team.

“He is coming up to his 27th birthday and entering into his prime years as a centre half. We are delighted Phil has committed his future to the club.”

Jones was similarly enthused about his new deal, having grown to love the club during his eight years at Old Trafford.

“I am delighted to have signed a new contract,” he said. “Manchester United has been a big part of my life for eight years and I love everything about this club.

“I am excited about the challenges that lie ahead of us as we prepare for a very busy period in the season. I would like to thank Ole and the coaching staff for their continued support in my development.”

Jones joined United from Blackburn Rovers as a 19-year-old for a reported £17million in 2011, having shown real promise at the club whose academy he came through.

Questions remain as to whether the defender has lived up to his full potential and he is yet to hold down a starting spot for a full season, but he has been an effective back-up and rotation option.

Jones has become the third player to be handed a new contract since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho in December, following Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial.

Ander Herrera, David de Gea and Ashley Young are reported to be close to extensions as well.