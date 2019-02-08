Official: Manchester United star signs new deal till 2023

Manchester United fans will be ecstatic to know that yet another player has decided to commit his future to the club, with Phil Jones signing a new deal.

The news was confirmed by the ManUtd.com, the official Manchester United website, and means that the defender will now stay at United till at least 2023.

The terms of the deal are such that it runs through till June 2023, but the club also have an option to extend by a year if they wish to.

There was fear that Jones may be one of the names heading out of Old Trafford during Jose Mourinho’s time at the club, but the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already influenced a number of players to sign a new deal with the Red Devils.

“I am delighted to have signed a new contract. Manchester United has been a big part of my life for eight years and I love everything about this club”, Jones told Manchester United’s website.

“I am excited about the challenges that lie ahead of us as we prepare for a very busy period in the season. I would like to thank Ole and the coaching staff for their continued support in my development.”

The likes of David De Gea, Juan Mata, Ander Herrera and Marcus Rashford are all expected to pen a new deal at Old Trafford in the coming future.