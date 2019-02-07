Reports: Another Manchester United star set for contract extension

Manchester United have got off to a flying start under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and one of the highlights has been the sudden increase in players pledging their future to the club.

Anthony Martial and Ashley Young were the latest United stars to accept a new deal with the Red Devils, and now it appears as if Ander Herrera could add his name to that list as well.

Daily Mail are reporting that Ander Herrera is close to agreeing a long-term deal with Manchester United following a string of impressive performances under Solskjaer.

It is understood that the Spaniard is keen to commit his future to United, and would be willing to sign a new deal should it be offered to him.

“‘If I deserve it, I will get it,” Herrera said, when asked about the contract situation at Old Trafford.

The likes of David De Gea, Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata are the other United names rumored to be close to signing a new deal with the former Premier League Champions.