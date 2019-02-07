Manchester United star reveals that the players want Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to continue as manager next season

Jesse Lingard reveals that the players are enjoying life under the Norwegian boss after having bought fully into the Norwegian’s philosophy.

Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho as Manchester United manager in December after an abject performance in a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool, but has overseen a stellar run of form since then, with the club going undefeated in 10 games and winning 9.

Speaking to Sportsmail, attacking player Jesse Lingard revealed that much of the club’s richly improved on-field fortunes were a direct result of reverting ‘back to basics’ and the players buying into the Norwegian caretaker manager’s philosophy.

He even went one step further and said that should the club continue with the current setup that they have in place now – with Solskjaer as the manager with Mike Phelan as his second in command – that they would mount a serious title challenge next season.

“Solskjaer is doing very well. Nobody can fault him. He has taken a lot on but he already knew what he was doing when he came in. He got the players backing him straight away.

“He told us there are big expectations and pressure at this club but we have to deal with it and play like a real United team.

‘We will challenge for the title next season if we carry on how we are now. We’re back to basics and winning games by grinding out results or scoring a lot of goals. As long as we’re winning games that’s all that matters,” he concluded.