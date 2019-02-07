5 possible buys to fix Manchester United’s leaky defence

Despite Manchester United conceding the least number of goals in the league since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over from Jose Mourinho, their defensive frailties undoubtedly remain. FOX Sports Asia takes a look at 5 possible acquisitions to solve their defensive conundrum.

5. Diego Godin

The Atletico stalwart was the subject of interest from United on deadline day last summer, much to his club’s chagrin. It was apparently too late in the window, however, and it seemed like the Uruguayan had used United’s interest to instead push for a new contract at his club, which seemed to be on the horizon.

Godin rejected United, but the new contract interestingly never came, paving way for him to leave the Madrid giants this summer – and United might be interested in acquiring such a reputed name for free to aid their inexperienced defence.

4. Matthijs de Ligt

Just 19 years of age, de Ligt is making huge waves across Europe and is already captaining his club side Ajax. He is first choice for country too, starting and starring in all 4 UEFA Nations League games as Netherlands qualified for the finals of the showpiece event.

The youngster is no stranger to United, having started against them in the Europa League finals in 2017, making him the youngest player ever to feature in an European final, and his 6’3 frame would provide the ideal foil to Lindelof’s slightly shorter but agile frame.

Being chased by some of the biggest giants in Europe – with Barcelona and City thought to be in pole position – United would do extremely well to swoop in so late and grab, perhaps, the most talented young defender in Europe.

3. Raphael Varane

In spite of adding a World Cup to his trophy-haul in the summer, Raphael Varane has been in Manchester United’s sights for a long time and was first scouted by the Red Devils during Sir Alex Ferguson’s time in charge. A deal for the defender was thought to be on the cards but for Zinedine Zidane to step in, luring his fellow countryman to the Bernabeu, and he hasn’t looked back since.

Firmly established as Madrid’s first choice alongside Ramos after having displaced Pepe, the composed defender would be the ideal addition to give United’s error-prone backline some much needed stability.

2. Toby Alderweireld

One of the players heavily linked with Manchester United in the summer was Toby Alderweireld but despite constant speculation, the Belgian stayed put. Daniel Levy’s high asking price was thought to be one of the impediments to a potential deal but the defender’s contract extension at the club has now triggered a 25 million release clause that will be applicable in the summer, something that United might find attractive.

Despite the fact that he turns 30 in less than a month, the Belgian defender remains one of the best in the business and might be the experienced head that United so desperately crave.

1. Kalidou Koulibaly

While Napoli President De Laurentiis’s claims of having rejected a 100 million offer from United for Koulibaly look all but bogus, signing the Senegalese would certainly be one of the things they would have considered last summer.

Although Varane might be their dream signing, Koulibaly certainly looks the more viable option, provided the Naples-based club agrees to a more reasonable price tag. In terms of quality, the African defender is certainly up there with some of the best and is no doubt better than most of what United have in their arsenal at the moment.