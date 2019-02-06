Reports: Manchester United star signs contract extension with the club

Manchester United and Ashley Young have reportedly agreed on a one-year extension to the Englishman’s contract with the club.

The 33-year-old, who started off as a winger and played the majority of his career as one, is now being used as a full-back, both by United and England. Young played as a left wing-back for the Three Lions in the FIFA World Cup in Russia last year.

Young’s contract was set to run out in June this year, but now as reported by Daily Mail, the club have offered him a one-year extension which he has agreed to. The reports also added that he had offers from various Premier League clubs on the table but he chose against leaving United.

Young had joined the Red Devils in 2011 for £16.20m and has since gone on to make 227 appearances for them. He has won the Premier League, FA Cup, Europa League and League Cup with United.

