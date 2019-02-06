Reports: Manchester United and Arsenal go head-to-head for Sporting director

The role of a sporting director has become quite crucial in modern football. Therefore it is of no surprise that every big club is scouring to appoint the best men and women in the business. Manchester United and Arsenal are two clubs who are doing the same, but their search has landed them on the same target.

Earlier this season, reports surfaced that Manchester United are finally ready to appoint their first sporting director. Since then, a lot of big names have been linked with the Red Devils, including Paul Mitchell, Andrea Berta, and even Eric Cantona. However, they are still to make any formal announcement.

Meanwhile, United’s Premier League rivals Arsenal recently let go of Sven Mislintat, who was occupying the position since last year.

As a result, both clubs are in search of a new director, who can easily run the day-to-day functions while at the same time sign good players. And as it happens, both have identified the same target, AS Roma’s Monchi, according to Calciomercato.

Monchi is widely considered to be one of the best sporting directors in the world currently. The Spaniard was the director of La Liga club Sevilla from 2000 to 2017 and helped them discover some brilliant bargains. Having helped the club lift eleven trophies during his tenure, Monchi left Sevilla in 2017 to join Serie A giants AS Roma, where he has helped unearth players like Alisson and Nicolo Zaniolo.