Manchester United legend a shock candidate for Director of Football position

Earlier this season, Manchester United sacked Jose Mourinho and replaced him with former player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. That change has been a positive one so far, with the Red Devils regaining their best form. And now, they might be ready to appoint another former great, albeit as the Director of Football.

Earlier in the day, Manchester United legend Eric Cantona sent fans into a frenzy, when he posted an image on Instagram teasing a big announcement.

“I can’t tell you anything but you will love it!”, read the post.

No sooner than the message dropped, betting website paddypower dropped the odds on the Frenchman becoming Manchester United’s first director of football from 5/1 to evens.

It is no surprise that the Old Trafford outfit is looking to make their first hire in that particular position and have been linked with several candidates.

AS Roma’s Monchi, Atletico Madrid’s Andrea Berta, along with Paul Mitchell, Edwin van der Sar, and Fabio Paratici have all been linked. Nevertheless, Cantona’s shock announcement has certainly excited fans.

The Frenchman played for the Red Devils from 1992 to 1997 and was revered by the Old Trafford faithful.