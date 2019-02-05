Stats reveal Alisson is Premier League’s worst goalkeeper in 2019

Liverpool suffered another dent in their title charge after they were held at the London Stadium by West Ham. The Reds could only muster a 1-1 draw and as a result are only three points ahead of Manchester City. However, the result also threw to the fore an incredible statistic about Alisson, which won’t please many Liverpool fans.

Sadio Mane put Liverpool in front in their Monday-night fixture against West Ham. The Senegalese forward latched on to a James Milner cross before scoring past Lukasz Fabianski. However, the Hammers weren’t behind for long, with the versatile Michail Antonio levelling the tie. No further goals were scored and both teams went home with a point.

Alisson has saved just 36.4% of shots he has faced in the Premier League in 2019, the lowest save-percentage among all 20 goalkeepers to have made 3+ PL apps in 2019. A frightening statistic. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Km2fm0etv3 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 4, 2019

However, there were still to be many talking points from the tie. One in particular, which can be concerning for the Reds, was the form of goalkeeper Alisson in 2019 so far.

The Brazilian shot-stopper moved to Liverpool in the summer and enjoyed a stunning first half of the season. However, since the turn of the year, the former-Roma man has struggled in goal and has already conceded seven so far; the worst record amongst the top six.

Moreover, Alisson’s lowly save percentage of 36.4 is the lowest among all twenty goalkeepers in the league!

The Brazilian was a major factor in Liverpool’s early season charge and the Reds will be hoping that he recovers his form quickly.