Ashley Cole picks his combined Arsenal-Chelsea XI

Former Chelsea and Arsenal left-back Ashley Cole has picked his combined Arsenal-Chelsea XI but the Gunners fans won’t be happy with one glaring omission of their club legend.

The now Derby County player had switched allegiances from Arsenal to Chelsea back in 2006 which led to a heavy backlash from the Arsenal fans. Cole was even fined by the Premier League a year earlier for having talks with Chelsea without informing his club.

And after spending seven seasons with the then-Arsene Wenger-managed club, where he won two Premier Leagues and three FA Cups, Cole went on to spend eight seasons with Chelsea where he added another league title, four FA Cups, a UEFA Europa League and Champions League title to his cabinet.

Currently playing under his former teammate, Frank Lampard at Derby County, the 38-year-old is still going strong.

However, the combined XI which he has picked is sure to raise quite a few eyebrows. While he went in with the usual suspects in defence and in midfield along with Thierry Henry as one of the two strikers up front, Cole decided to pick Didier Drogba over Arsenal legend Denis Bergkamp.

“He’s definitely one of the best players I’ve ever played with, he’s a great guy… but I’ve got to leave him out, Bergkamp,” he said on Sky Sports. His combined Arsenal-Chelsea XI has six players from Chelsea, four from Arsenal along with himself.

Ashley Cole’s combined Arsenal-Chelsea XI (left)

Goalkeeper: Petr Cech

Defenders: Branislav Ivanovic, John Terry, Sol Campbell, Ashley Cole

Midfielders: Frank Malouda, Patrick Vieira, Frank Lampard, Robert Pires

Forwards: Thierry Henry, Didier Drogba

Image Courtesy: Sky Sports