Emiliano Sala’s sister shares heartbreaking picture of his dog waiting for him

Emiliano Sala, along with pilot David Ibbotson went missing over the English channel a couple of weeks ago, and in that time, the world has united in its appeal to plan a search and rescue after initial attempts failed.

That led to a major breakthrough when a private crew found the wreckage of the aircraft and with it, the body of one unidentified individual, pretty much confirming the worst.

And now, Emiliano’s sister Romina has shared a heartbreaking picture of their dog Nala, who is still patiently waiting for him to return.



The caption translates to “Nala is waiting for you too”, and is a fair reflection of just how much everyone is hoping for a miracle.

The private search and rescue operation that yielded the finding of the wreckage was funded by a number of top footballing stars, and unfortunately is the only real bit of positive (if it may be called that) information there is for the grieving Sala family.