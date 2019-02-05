Arsenal summer transfer budget set and Emery might not like it

After failing to make any signings to strengthen the team in the January transfer window, Arsenal manager Unai Emery was hoping that the team can make a splash in the summer as they try to make new deals.

However, recent reports have emerged and it seems that Arsenal still have a strict budget for their gaffer as a £45 million budget may be all that he could spend come this summer.

In order to compete with teams like Liverpool and Manchester City, Arsenal understandably need to spend big and it starts with their defence, with Emery reportedly looking for at least three new signings in the summer which includes stars who can settle the back line.

At £45 million, it might prove to be difficult with the ever-increasing wages and buyout clauses, it may simply not be enough.

Emery would need to offload some of the players he has in order to make room for new ones to come in. It won’t be as simple as possible as some players have expiring contracts and are set to move on a free transfer so that hampers their cause, and moving players like Mesut Ozil will prove to be a challenge.

It remains to be seen how they will manage it, but they should at least qualify for the UEFA Champions League to help add a bit more to their budget.