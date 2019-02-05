Former Liverpool defender speaks on his condition and fear for his life

Former Liverpool defender Luis Enrique claimed it was easier to accept his medical condition more than needing to retire from professional football.

The Spaniard last played for Real Zaragoza after spending multiple seasons at the Merseyside with the Reds.

However, at 33 years old, Enrique has a new battle as reports revealed he is battling chordoma which is a rare type of cancerous tumour.

Speaking to reporters, the former defender said: “I was trying to be positive.

“The experience [of retiring] prepared me for what happened last year.

“I found it easier to accept this [tumour] than the end of my football career.”

Upon learning of his condition, Enrique said he feared for the worst, saying: “When you hear it’s a malignant tumour, the first thing I thought was that I was going to die.

“When you’re a football player you think you’re invincible because you’re in shape, but when something like that happens you get scared.”