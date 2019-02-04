Paul Pogba was ready to quit Manchester United, reveals brother Mathias

Paul Pogba has been a man reborn under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Frenchman has finally begun to play like the man Manchester United thought they were buying in the first place. However, it almost could’ve been very different, with the Frenchman seemingly ready to quit.

Frenchman Paul Pogba has had it difficult since his return to Manchester United. The United Academy product left the club for free to sign for Juventus, only to return some years later. However, following his record-breaking move back to England, Pogba couldn’t live up to the expectations.

Moreover, after his move back to the Premier League, Pogba’s relationship with the then manager Jose Mourinho deteriorated, with the Portuguese even taking away his vice-captaincy.

Under those circumstances, rumours started to emerge that the Frenchman was looking for a way out, which were true in part as revealed by Pogba’s brother Mathias.

“Did Paul think about leaving because of Mourinho? Of course,” Mathias told French TV station Telefoot.

“Of course. It comes to mind. But today he is where he is. He was under contract so he had to grit his teeth and keep working.”

Nevertheless, Jose Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United on December 18, 2018, with ex-player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer taking over. And it is under the Norwegian, that Paul Pogba has returned to his best, scoring six goals and providing five assists in the last eight Premier League games.