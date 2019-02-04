One of the occupants seen in wreckage of plane carrying Emiliano Sala

Investigators have seen one of the occupants in the wreckage of the plane carrying Emiliano Sala, the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) have confirmed.

The plane carrying English Premier League side Cardiff City’s record signing, worth £15m, from Ligue 1’s Nantes FC had gone missing over the English Channel on 21st January while carrying the forward from Nantes to Cardiff.

After an initial search was called off, the plane wreckage was found on Sunday, 3rd February morning and soon after a huge development in the case has come up as the body of one of the two occupants – Sala and pilot David Ibbotson – was visible in the video released by the investigators.

In a statement the AAIB said: “The remotely operated vehicle (ROV) carried out a further search of the area overnight, but did not identify any additional pieces of wreckage.

“Tragically, in video footage from the ROV, one occupant is visible amidst the wreckage. The AAIB is now considering the next steps, in consultation with the families of the pilot and passenger, and the police.”