Injured Liverpool defender Gomez to undergo surgery to assist recovery

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is set to undergo surgery to assist the recovery of his lower leg after suffering a fracture in December.

The England star suffered the break in Liverpool’s 3-1 win at Burnley on December 5 and has since been in rehabilitation.

However, Gomez has been out for longer than the initial estimate of six weeks and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp acknowledged last week that he may require surgery.

And the club have now taken the decision to go ahead with a procedure, this time placing no timescale on a return. Liverpool believe Gomez will play again this season, though.

A statement detailing the news said the call had been made following further diagnosis and should lead to a more “complete” recovery.

Klopp said of the development: “It’s a blow for the boy and for us – because, prior to the injury, he was in such fantastic shape.

“But he is too valuable to take any risk with, both for our present and future, so we get this procedure done and he comes back when he’s ready.

“His attitude during this rehab has been outstanding but it just hasn’t healed as we’d have liked. We will make this intervention and then he will come back.”

Gomez added: “Obviously, being out for longer than we’d first hoped for is hard to swallow, but it’s part and parcel of the industry.

“It was an injury caused by an impact, like nearly all of the injuries I’ve had in my career, so I know it’s just a case of when it’s fully healed, I’m good to go again.

“The hardest part is not being able to help the team and contribute on the pitch at the moment, so it’s important I come back ready to go and this procedure will help with that.

“My only focus is getting back for Liverpool as soon as possible and I can promise the supporters I’ll be working hard every day to do that.”

Gomez has made 13 Premier League appearances this season, also playing five times in the Champions League.

The 21-year-old starred for England as they reached the Nations League Finals, having missed their run to the World Cup semi-finals following an ankle injury late last season.