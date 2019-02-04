Manchester United star breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal scoring record

Marcus Rashford has hit the ground running ever since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over the reins at Manchester United and has been breaking records left, right and centre.

The 21-year-old’s 100th Premier League appearance, all of them for United, came in the club’s 1-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. The only goal of the match was scored by Rashford, from Paul Pogba’s assist, in the ninth minute of the match.

With this goal, the English youngster broke goalscoring records of Premier League legends such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney. While the Portuguese superstar, upon his arrival in England from Portugal, scored 19 goals in 100 PL appearances, Rooney scored 24 and Giggs got 25.

Rashford has now moved ahead of these legends to get to 26 PL goals in 100 appearances in what is believed to world’s toughest football league.

Manchester United Stats

Goals for Manchester United on 100 Premier League appearances: 1 Rashford* 26 goals in 100 EPL games

2 Giggs* 25

3 Rooney 24

4 Ronaldo 19 *United Academy#MUFC — Fletch™ (@FletchTM) February 3, 2019

Rashford also became the second youngest United player to reach 100 PL appearances with the youngest being Giggs.

Manchester United Stats

Youngest to 100 premier league appearances for #ManUtd

1 Ryan Giggs* 21 years 74 days

2 Marcus Rashford* 21 years 95 days

3 Wayne Rooney 21 yrs 201 d

4 Cristiano Ronaldo 21 yrs 224 d *United Academy#MUFC https://t.co/9C567bU3xm — Fletch™ (@FletchTM) February 3, 2019

These record only amplifies the fact that the young forward is growing into one of the best goal-scorers in the league, and in the near future can be counted amongst the best in the world. Rashford has eight goals and six assists from 21 league appearances this season and is going strong to reach the 15-goal mark.