Arsenal legend slams owners for not putting faith in Unai Emery

Unai Emery has already divided opinion since joining Arsenal at the start of the Premier League season, and with the Gunners now falling down the table, serious questions are beginning to be asked. Arsenal’s young players ‘need time’ – Emery after defeat to Man City

While it is easy to blame the manager, club legend Emmanuel Petit decided to lay the blame on the owners instead, questioning their decision not to back Emery in the transfer window.

“The frustration level must be very high for Emery as in only his second transfer window as Arsenal manager, he was told he cannot sign anybody,” he told Independent.

“You look at the money Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City spend and unless you join them and put the cash on the table to compete for the best players, you are going nowhere.

“Tottenham are not spending money, but they are in the position Arsenal were in a few years ago building a stadium, but there is no excuse for Arsenal now.

“If you sack Arsene Wenger and then say to the guy who replaces him you have no money to spend on new players, I would ask what was the point of sacking Wenger in the first place?”

Arsenal have slumped to sixth following a crushing 3-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City, and face an uphill task to finish in the top four.