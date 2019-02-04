Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri lists three players who can act as Jorginho backup

Chelsea were one team heavily involved in the January Transfer market. The Blues saw the arrival of Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus, as well as Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund. However, the departure of Cesc Fabregas left them short of option in the midfield, and Sarri has now revealed which players can fill the gap when needed.

The pressure on Maurizio Sarri eased a little after his side thumped Huddersfield by five-nil in their last Premier League match. During the press conference, the Italian was also quizzed about Chelsea’s lack of depth in the ‘Regista’ role, of which Jorginho seems to be the sole occupant.

“I have to try with our own players,” Sarri told the reporters at Standford Bridge (via Goal). “So, I think Mateo Kovacic could be a very good option. A very good option, then we need to recover completely Ruben Loftus-Cheek, after his back problem.

“Then, we can play sometimes with Kovacic as a central midfielder and then Jorginho will be able to rest. We are trying in training with two players; the first is Ethan Ampadu and the second is Kovacic.”

Chelsea were widely expected to sign a midfielder to deputize for Jorginho. However, the Blues failed to bring in anyone, leaving them short of options. But head coach Sarri believes that the Croat Kovacic can act as the perfect back-up when needed, putting him above Ethan Ampadu for that role.

“It may be that for the characteristics, Kovacic is more suitable for this team.”

“As you know, Ampadu is more defensive. Kovacic is really close to Jorginho in moving the ball really fast at one-touch. In the future, I think he will be able to do this position well,” the Italian added.

The former Napoli boss was also asked about whether Ngolo Kante can play in Jorginho’s position, to which he confirmed in the affirmative, albeit only with limited effect.

“Could Kante play in the Jorginho role? Only 20 minutes if I have to defend a result,” he said.

Chelsea next face a visit to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who recently beat Arsenal 3-1 courtesy of a Sergio Aguero hat-trick.