Reports: Manchester United summer transfer budget under new manager revealed

Manchester United have been flying high under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but there is still little confirmation over the Norwegian’s permanent position in the role.

The managerial hot-seat could be taken up by a host of other managers, with Mauricio Pochettino the current favorite to take over despite the success Solskjaer has had.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for Manchester United manager?

Whoever becomes Manchester United boss though, will surely have a lot of money to spend in the summer, if The Sun are anything to go by.

The report suggests that the new United manager could have up to £200m to spend in the summer on players. These would normally be players that the new gaffer wants to bring in, but the United board have been known to have a major say in the past on entries to Old Trafford.

Regardless of whether he stays permanently, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may well be approached for his take on whom the Red Devils should sign.

“The club will always get my advice if they ask me”, the former striker said.

“That’s quite natural. Whoever is in charge and involved most with the players.”

Manchester United picked up yet another win in the Solskjaer era as they saw off the challenge of Leicester City 1-0, and have now moved into fifth place in the Premier League.

