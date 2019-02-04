Manchester City 3-1 Arsenal: 5 talking points from Manchester City’s win over Arsenal at the Etihad

With Manchester City moving to two points of the summit following a 3-1 win over Arsenal at the Etihad, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points.

5. No time to breathe as Aguero scores 48 seconds in

Pep Guardiola spoke about the need to play with style before the game and his team looked to have responded straight away – Sergio Aguero stooping to direct Laporte’s cross into the net, with just 48 seconds having ticked on the clock. While the entire Arsenal team looked lethargic for the goal, it was Iwobi who gave the ball away for Laporte to steal through and cross – ensuring Arsenal began the match a goal down before they had even drawn a breath.

4. Koss header gets Arsenal back in the game

Having gone down 48 seconds in, it took Arsenal just 11 minutes to strike back. It was City who were culpable of slack defending this time around, with Kyle Walker forced to concede a corner following a defensive mix-up. Lucas Torreira’s set-piece was dangerous enough for Monreal to get a flick-on and Koscielny sprung through to equalize for the Gunners, giving the game an entirely new dimension.

3. Hat-trick hero Aguero puts City out of reach

Given a lifeline back into the game by Koscielny’s well-timed header, Arsenal threatened with pace on the counter-attack – Iwobi, Lacazette and Aubameyang combining beautifully at times. Despite Arsenal’s obvious threat on the break, however, City refused to budge and continued to probe, throwing men forward at will in search of a second goal, finally getting their reward in the 44th minute as Gundogan, Sterling and Aguero came together for a beautiful team-move that resulted in a tap-in for the Argentine, putting his team back in front right on the stroke of half-time. That wasn’t all as the pint-sized predator went on to complete his hat-trick in the 61st minute, putting his side out of Arsenal’s sight, despite there being a hint of a handball.

2. Ozil left on the bench yet again

Despite Arsenal’s evident lack of creativity in the middle, Mesut Ozil’s absence from the starting line up remains consistent, albeit baffling. While there isn’t a lack of steel in Arsenal’s midfield, they lack the touch of class that City have spent so heavily to acquire – something Ozil has in plenty. If it’s Emery’s preference for industry rather than graft that’s keeping the German out of the side, the Spaniard certainly needs to have a rethink.

1. Arsenal drop out of the top five

Having at one point held an 11 point lead over Manchester United, Arsenal’s blow-hot-blow-cold performances have finally made them pay – the Gunners dropping out of the top five for the first time in months. Despite shedding their reputation as a ‘soft’ team, the Gunners still have a tendency to shut down at times, an issue that Unai Emery must resolve if they are to stay in the race for the top four come the end of the season.