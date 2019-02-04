Manchester United 1-0 Leicester: 5 talking points from Manchester United’s win over the Foxes at the King Power

With Manchester United moving ahead of Arsenal following a narrow 1-0 win over Leicester at the King Power Stadium, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points.

5. Front-foot United take lead yet again

In what is becoming an increasingly recurrent pattern for Manchester United under their new manager, they started on the front-foot and took the lead yet again – Marcus Rashford ripping a finish into the bottom corner off a splendid Paul Pogba pass, following an error from Leicester full-back Pereira.

In 10 games under the Norwegian, United have fallen a goal down only once, going behind to Burnley in mid-week, where they then proceeded to score two goals in 5 minutes to claim a dramatic draw.

4. Academy graduates shine for Ole

Another huge plus for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since taking charge has been the form of United’s academy graduates – Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford in particular.

It was no different at the King Power Stadium, with Rashford making amends for a glaring miss in the first five minutes to put United one-up in the 9th minute, set up expertly by Pogba. The youngster’s goal turned out to be the eventual match-winner and Pogba played a huge part in ensuring it, controlling the game in the end when United needed him the most.

3. Matic and Mendy lucky to be on the field

Having both been booked in an intense first-half period, Nemanja Matic and Nampalys Mendy were lucky to avoid a second booking in the game, both guilty of infringements worthy of another yellow card.

While Mendy clearly pulled Pogba back on the edge of the Leicester area, Matic left his studs on Barnes’s thigh – Mike Dean failing to spot both actions which if caught would’ve brought his red card count to 101 – far ahead of any other Premier League referee.

2. Leicester pile pressure but United cling on

Having been dominated over by the visitors in the first-half, Leicester came out in the second looking like a team possessed. Putting pressure on United’s shaky back-line from the go, the home team created chance after chance but couldn’t find the finishing touch.

While United created opportunities of their own on the break, they were pushed back for a majority of the half and have only David De Gea to thank for the win – the Spanish keeper keeping out Leicester with saves from a Jamie Vardy scissor-kick and a free-kick by Rachid Ghezzal to see his team through.

1. Unbeaten Solskjaer’s bandwagon continues

On a day when substance rather than style was the predominant flavor, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer extended his unbeaten run to 10 games as Manchester United manager – going past some milestones in the process.

Solskjaer’s United has already kept more clean sheets than Mourinho managed in 17 games this season while this is, more importantly, the first time United have won five away games on the trot since Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in-charge – further highlighting the magical impact the Norwegian has had since taking charge 10 games ago.