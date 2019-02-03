Second search for Emiliano Sala officially begins after over £300,000 raised through crowdfunding

The search for Cardiff player Emiliano Sala resumed off the coast of Guersney after debris belonging to the plane washed up to shore.

Following the disappearance of Emiliano Sala and pilot Dave Ibbotson, a GoFundMe page had been set up by French sports agency Sport Cover to raise money to resume the search for the missing persons.

Over £300,000 had been raised with prominent footballers like Kylian Mbappe, Adrien Rabiot, Dimitri Payet and a few others all contributing liberal amounts towards the cause.

That coupled with fact that a couple of seat cushions believed to have belonged to the missing plane showed up on a beach near Surtainville on Monday prompted the the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) to announce that a second search will begin sometime this week.

Now, according to BBC, the second search for the missing footballer and the pilot has begun, and will last for 3 days “until the plane is located”.

It will involve using Sonar to scan the sea bed across 4 square miles for debris and also an unmanned probe to investigate deeper, should the search yield results.