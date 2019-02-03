Stunning statistic shows Arsenal’s abysmal record against ‘Top 6’ sides

During the last decade, the traditional ‘top 4′ of the Premier League evolved, turning into top 6’. The two new teams- Tottenham and Manchester City – are now considered to be equal to or even above the level of Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United. However, for one of the sides, matches against the top six bring nothing but despair, as proven by stats.

The Premier League’s status as the ‘best league in the world’ is often credited to six top-level sides, who compete every year for the title. And while some of these six teams have enjoyed success over the last few years, some have been left behind.

Arsenal, one of the six, can be categorized as the latter. The Gunners last lifted the Premier League in 2004, and have since managed to muster only a few Cups.

While the Gunners are considered to be one of the best sides in the country, their record against the so-called ‘top 6’ is something truly unremarkable.

Over the last five years, Arsenal haven’t managed to win even a single away game against their five closest rivals – Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool. During the same course, they have played these teams a combined total of twenty-three times, drawing seven, and losing sixteen!

Moreover, out of the Sixty-nine points at stake, the Gunners have only been able to muster up a meagre seven points! As compared, AFC Bournemouth, considered by many to be a mid-table Premier League side have accumulated nine points against the ‘top 6’ in the last two seasons itself!

The Gunners are now left with the task of facing Manchester City in the Etihad Stadium on February 3, hoping to snap their winless streak.