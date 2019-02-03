Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints at permanent Manchester United manager role

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has helped take Manchester United back into the fold for the top four in the Premier League, and is already one of the favorites for a permanent job at Old Trafford.

And now, the Norwegian has more or less confirmed that he wants to be there full-time after seemingly receiving the go-ahead from parent club Molde.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for Manchester United manager?

Solskjaer is still technically contracted to the Norwegian club side, and needs to join them once the new season begins, but the former striker has revealed that there is no pressure from their side, and in fact, they may have even told him not to return.

“When I rang the owner and said that United had called and that he always knew that this had been my dream, he said: ‘Go over, enjoy yourself – and please don’t come back’.

Sky Sports have reported that Solskjaer’s dream of becoming Manchester United manager was only echoed by Molde, who have been supportive through his current journey from club legend to coach.

“To get the backing from them was fantastic. If I go back to Molde, I will do my best for them – but it depends when I go back,” Ole continued.

Under Solskjaer, Manchester United have been unbeaten so far in all competitions, and face a difficult fixtures list in February featuring tough matches against the likes of Paris Saint Germain (PSG), Manchester City and Liverpool.