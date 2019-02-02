Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals he learned about coaching from Football Manager

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a Manchester United great for many reasons. He won the lot for the Red Devils as a player. And has now returned to steer them out of danger, as a manager. But where does the Norwegian gets his inspiration from?

On December 18, 2018, Manchester United finally removed Jose Mourinho from his position as the club’s manager, after a bad run of form saw them stuck mid-table.

Former Red Devil and club legend, Ole Gunna Solskjaer was brought in as his replacement until the end of the season, while they continued their search for a full-time manager. However, two months down the line it seems that the job is Solskjaer’s to lose after he saw his side rack up eight wins and a draw in nine games.

Moreover, under the Norwegian, Old Trafford witnessed season-long gloom being lifted and the return of a feel-good factor.

As a result, many are left wondering where the Manchester United legend drives his managerial inspiration from. The answer, however, is a bit unexpected!

The former Molde man reveals that some parts of his managerial style are derived from the popular game Football Manager, which include his devotion towards youth.

However, Solskjaer might want to keep the game aside for the next few months, as Manchester United embark on a terrible run of fixtures, which would see them face Chelsea, Liverpool, PSG, and Manchester City!