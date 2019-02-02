Manchester City has one of the best squads in the world at the moment and this makes it difficult for the youngsters at the club to break into the first team. Five players sold by City at a young age currently play for fellow Premier League clubs including their title rivals.

Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City)

Kasper Schmeichel came through the academy of Manchester City and played ten times for the first team. However, the Dane was not close breaking into the City first team even before the takeover and was sold to League Two side Notts County in 2009 after five spells on loan.

Schmeichel impressed at Notts and jumped to the Championship after only one season with Leeds United before moving to his present club, Leicester City, in 2011.

The 32-year-old has been a constant in the Foxes side since his move and has helped them earn promotion to the Premier League, fight relegation and even win the Premier League title in 2016.

In 2018, he was named the third best goalkeeper in the world at the best FIFA awards ceremony. He has come a long way from the 22-year-old City sold almost a decade ago.

Denis Suarez (Arsenal)

Denis Suarez is a product of the Celta Vigo academy and he had played for the Celta B team before moving to Manchester City in 2011. He predominantly played for Man City’s reserve sides but made two appearances for the first team before returning to Spain in 2013 to join the Barcelona B side.

After only one season with the Barcelona B side, he went on loan to Sevilla where he played under Unai Emery. The following summer, he was sold to Villarreal but after only a year with the club, Barcelona signed him back by using their buy-back clause.

Suarez has played 71 games for the Barcelona senior team in two and a half seasons but a significant number of those appearances have come in cup games and off the bench.

The 25-year-old returns to the Premier League as a Spanish international and he could make his debut for Arsenal against his former club, Manchester City.

David Brooks (Bournemouth)

David Brooks joined the Manchester City academy when he was seven years old and only left the academy in 2014 to join Sheffield United at the age of 17.

Brooks made his professional debut for National League side, Halifax Town, before going on to become a key player for the Blades in the 2017/18 season. After only one season in the Championship, Bournemouth paid £11.5 million for his services.

The 21-year-old has been one of the revelations of the ongoing season and has six goals and four assists from midfield in 22 Premier League games.

The Welsh international is already being linked with a move away from the Cherries with Liverpool among the potential suitors.

Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur)

Manchester City has one of the finest academies in the world. Even though players who come through the academy don’t get enough opportunities with the first team, many of them have gone on to play for club’s in Europe’s major leagues including Kieran Trippier of Tottenham.

Trippier joined the City academy in 1999 and played for the club in different age categories but never for the senior team. He made his professional debut for Barnsley on loan from City before joining Burnley in 2011 on another loan deal. His move to the Clarets was made permanent a year later and he was part of the side that got promoted to the Premier League in 2013/14.

The 28-year-old moved to Spurs in 2015 and has been at the club since playing 99 times in all competitions. He was sold by City at the age of 21 and now, he is an England international and a vital player for their title rivals.

Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool)

Daniel Sturridge is arguably one of the best players to come through the Man City academy and if it wasn’t for his injuries, the England international would have achieved more success than he already has.

Sturridge scored six times in 32 games for City at a young age before joining Chelsea on a free transfer in 2009. After scoring 24 times in 96 games for Chelsea, Sturridge moved to Liverpool in January 2012 and has scored 67 goals for the club already.

The England international has struggled with fitness injuries in recent years. Now, he finds himself as a backup to the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. However, he may have a role to play for the Reds if they are to beat Man City to the Premier League title.