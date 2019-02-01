Premier League |

Bellerin has successful surgery on ACL rupture

Hector Bellerin has had an operation on his ACL rupture and the surgery was a success, Arsenal have confirmed.

The Spain right-back appeared to twist his knee against Chelsea on January 19, when he was making his first start since recovering from a calf strain.

It was later confirmed Bellerin will miss the rest of the 2018-19 season and Arsenal announced on Thursday he has had an operation in Spain, which has gone as planned.

In a medical update posted to the club’s website, Arsenal said Bellerin “has now commenced recovery and [his] rehabilitation programme”.

 

Ahead of Sunday’s trip to Premier League champions Manchester City, Arsenal also had positive news on Laurent Koscielny and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Captain Koscielny is back in full training after suffering a facial injury in last week’s FA Cup loss to Manchester United.

Mkhitaryan, meanwhile, is being assessed as the Armenia international prepares to make his comeback from a foot injury.

 

