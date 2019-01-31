Walker’s Maguire tweet poking fun at Liverpool deleted

A tweet from Kyle Walker’s personal account sought to inject some humour into the Premier League title race but was quickly deleted.

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker reprised a favourite 2018 World Cup meme to seemingly poke fun at Premier League title rivals Liverpool.

Walker and City were indebted to his England team-mate Harry Maguire after the Leicester City centre-back equalised to seal a 1-1 draw at Anfield on Wednesday.

That result prevented Liverpool from going seven points clear at the summit, as they were unable to fully capitalise upon Pep Guardiola’s champions going down to a surprise 2-1 loss at Newcastle United 24 hours earlier.

During England’s run to the semi-finals of Russia 2018, a photograph of Maguire talking to his fiancee Fern Hawkins after the penalty shoot-out triumph over Colombia went viral on social media, accompanied by numerous amusing caption suggestions.

Walker got in on the fun at the time and the picture was posted from his personal Twitter account once again on Thursday, accompanied by the words: “So basically they thought they were gonna go 7 points clear.”

Spot of Liverpool baiting, Kyle? Manchester City defender Kyle Walker seemingly aimed a dig at their Premier League title rivals… The below tweet was hastily deleted by the England international. pic.twitter.com/348e8INY3j — Omnisport (@OmnisportNews) January 31, 2019

However, following a negative response from fans of both Manchester City and Liverpool, the post was deleted.

City are back in action at home to Arsenal on Sunday before Liverpool face West Ham at London Stadium on Monday.