Manchester City sign Hajduk Split youngster Palaversa

Manchester City have signed promising midfielder Ante Palaversa from Hajduk Split and loan him back to the Croatian club.

Palaversa is reported to have cost an initial £5.5million and heads back to Croatia until June 2020, though City can recall him next January.

Still just 18, Palaversa is enjoying a breakout season with Hajduk, playing 14 of their 18 league matches and scoring twice.

Palaversa is a combative central midfielder whose passing ability is also highly regarded, while he has captained Croatia’s Under-19s.