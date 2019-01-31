Suarez looking forward to renewing Emery relationship

Having enjoyed a successful loan spell with Unai Emery’s Sevilla, Denis Suarez is delighted to work with the coach again at Arsenal.

The Barcelona midfielder extended his contract at Camp Nou until 2021 before sealing a deadline-day switch to the Premier League.

Suarez will again play for Emery in north London, having been coached by him while at Sevilla in 2014-15 and he is thrilled by the prospect.

“I have a very good relationship with Unai Emery,” Suarez said in a club interview. “I think he’s a very demanding coach and one of the best coaches in the world right now – I’ve been saying that for a while.

“Sevilla was my first year playing football at the elite level – my first year in the top division. I improved a lot as a player thanks to him. He really helped me.

“I think he was a big part of the reason I was able to go back to Barcelona after leaving on loan.

“The main thing is that he dedicates a great deal of time to his work. He spends many hours and days watching videos of other teams and his own side.

“His training sessions are really demanding and he ensures that the team is completely prepared.

“But as I say, the biggest thing is the time he dedicates to his work. As we’d say in Spanish, he’s football mad.”