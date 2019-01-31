Azpilicueta slams ‘unacceptable’ Chelsea performance

Cesar Azpilicueta has slammed Chelsea’s performances against Arsenal and Bournemouth as “unacceptable”.

Back-to-back Premier League defeats to Arsenal and Bournemouth have left Chelsea’s squad angry and concerned they could miss out on a top-four finish, says Cesar Azpilicueta.

After their 2-0 reverse at Emirates Stadium on January 19, Chelsea were hammered 4-0 by Bournemouth on Wednesday.

That result saw them drop out of the Champions League qualification places on goal difference to Arsenal, while they also have a resurgent Manchester United hot on their heels.

Maurizio Sarri kept his Chelsea players in the dressing room for 45 minutes after the reverse at the Vitality Stadium and spoke of his frustration at the abject performance.

Azpilicueta says the players share their head coach’s concerns and know things have to change quickly if they are to stay in top-four contention.

“It’s very tight [at the top],” he told the club’s official website. “Two weeks ago we were in a better position. We have put ourselves at risk.

“We are in trouble after dropping six points in the last two games. It’s become harder but we have to get the three points on Saturday, there is no other option.

“We have to push and look at ourselves, and to improve. The first step is to be humble and to come back in a strong way with three points.

“We still have 14 games to go. The target is to qualify: the minimum we should do is qualify for the Champions League. It’s very important, the minimum Chelsea require and we will fight hard to get that position.”

The Spaniard added: “Conceding four goals is unacceptable, and we are very angry with that.

“Afterwards we spoke as men between the manager and the players. We have to be more consistent because 10 days ago we lost against Arsenal, we had a really bad game there, then we played two good games in the cups.

“To drop back again is really frustrating. We are very angry. It is unacceptable for Chelsea and we have to find the solutions.”