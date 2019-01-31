Captain Jordan Henderson says Liverpool must forget the draw with Leicester City and turn their focus on improving against West Ham.

Jordan Henderson has implored his Liverpool team-mates to bounce back from the disappointing draw against Leicester City when they visit West Ham on Monday.

The Premier League leaders wasted the chance to move seven points clear at the top of the table on Wednesday as the Foxes earned a 1-1 draw at Anfield thanks to Harry Maguire cancelling out Sadio Mane’s early opener.

With Manchester City having lost at Newcastle United a day earlier it was a missed opportunity for the Reds, even though their advantage still grew to five points.

Henderson echoed the frustration showed by boss Jurgen Klopp but is keen to quickly move on.

“We’ve got to take the point, move on quickly and improve for the next game,” captain Henderson told the club’s official website.

“We started well which we wanted to, got a good goal, and then we just couldn’t keep the momentum going after that. We know we can play much better and we need to improve in the next game.

“We need to bounce back quickly. We’ve got another few days to recover and then prepare for the West Ham game so we need to be ready because it’s another tough game.

“[There’s] still a long way to go [in the title race] and like we’ve said all along, we’ll take it game by game.

“We’re disappointed we couldn’t get the three points, but we take one, we move on and try to be better in the next game.”