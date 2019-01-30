Reports: Manchester United star set for move to Chinese Super League

It appears that Marouane Fellaini is no longer in the future plans of Premier League club Manchester United after talks circulated that he may be set for a move away from Old Trafford.

Various rumours have speculated that the towering Belgian may be moving to the Chinese Super League and the completion of that move may be in the coming weeks.

Spending five and a half years at Old Trafford, Fellaini may now be a player for Chinese club Shandong Luneng.

The Chinese club finished third in the CSL in 2018 and are looking to improve the squad as they are also part of the AFC Champions League.

As for Fellaini, he featured regularly during the tenure of former manager Jose Mourinho but has seen his chances dwindle with the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 31-year-pld has 14 Premier League appearances but has yet to score a goal. However, he has found the back of the net once in a UEFA Champions League match this campaign.