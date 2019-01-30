Reports: Arsenal give up on Inter Milan target, look at Belgian star

Emery coy over Perisic; says Arsenal are doing ‘everything they can’ to add to his squad

If reports are to be believed, Arsenal have given up their chase on Inter Milan midfielder Ivan Perisic and the Croatian may be set to stay with the Serie A club this season.

According to a source , the Gunners’ talks with Perisic have stalled and they have moved on by paying attention to Yannick Carrasco who currently plays for Chinese club Dalian Yifang.

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio may have also implied that the club’s transfer window has now closed for January and commented on Perisic’s reintegration with the club moving forward.

He said: “We will reintegrate Perisic in the coming days, we won’t make any deals before the transfer window’s end. He wanted to play abroad, but we didn’t receive any offer. Should he stay, I expect him to act as a professional, as he has always done so far. It won’t take long to have him back.”