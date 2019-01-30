Pogba tells Manchester United to learn from mistakes in Burnley draw

Burnley led 2-0 before a Manchester United fightback, however Paul Pogba feels his side have to learn from mistakes in Tuesday’s draw.

Paul Pogba said Manchester United have to learn from their mistakes after Burnley halted the club’s winning run under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

Sean Dyche’s Burnley could have even taken all three Premier League points on Tuesday after strikers Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood struck to give the visitors a 2-0 lead in Manchester.

But Pogba converted a late penalty won by Jesse Lingard to spark a comeback for United, with Victor Lindelof forcing home the equaliser in added time for Solskjaer’s side, who saw their eight-game streak end.

“We have to learn from our mistakes and next time start the game differently,” Pogba told reporters.

“Like the manager said, you have to start strong and be aggressive because that’s what they were in the first half. We played like we were winning 1-0 or 2-0, that’s where we went wrong.

“The comeback was positive but the result was disappointing. The reaction was good, we didn’t lose, but we dropped two points we could have won.”

Pogba’s fellow United midfielder Nemanja Matic agreed with the assessment United ought to have beaten Burnley, who are now unbeaten in six Premier League games.

“I think it is two points lost, we expect more from this game,” he said. “We wanted to win, but after 2-0 down we have to be happy with one point.

“But we should play better, we have to play better, see where we made mistakes, to improve and play like we have in last seven or eight games.

“But this is the Premier League, every team has quality and will punish you if you miss chances, exactly what Burnley did today.

“We have to do much better, the mentality needs to be much better than the first 75 minutes. So we have look into the mirror to see where we made mistakes, to improve as a team then we will be happy again.

“But I have to repeat – today was not good enough.”