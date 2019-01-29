Reports: Insider details about major problems between Jose Mourinho and the backroom staff at Manchester United

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague’s piece on BBC is a riveting read that also reveals some of the points of contention between former manager Jose Mourinho and the Manchester United staff.

The piece deals with the premise that Mourinho’s tactics and approach to football management are outdated but also specifically reveals first hand accounts – under anonymity – of where it went wrong for the Portuguese tactician at the club.

It reveals that Mourinho’s siege mentality had an adverse effect on the staff working at the club as they didn’t know if they were a part of the ‘us’ or the ‘world’ in his ‘us against the world’ way of thinking.

Also, the piece states that Mourinho fell out with his long time number two Rui Faria because of his abrasive approach to management, forcing him to leave the club before the beginning of the 2018/19 season.

Mourinho had also antagonized key members of staff at the club, which only exacerbated the culture of mistrust.

“He made accusations against certain people in the club with the result that the corridors of Carrington became very tense. There was confusion and conflict, often provoked by Mourinho simply because in the past it had brought success,” Balague revealed.

For his part, Mourinho appeared as a pundit during the AFC Asian Cup game between Qatar and Saudi Arabia and subtly lifted the lid on what went wrong for him at United – laying the blame at the feet of the owners and the players.

Ever since Mourinho’s departure, however, Manchester United has been a club reborn, racking up 8 victories in 8 games under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.